HYDERABAD: Yet another video, depicting the nightmares of patients under COVID-19 treatment, has surfaced. Even as the ordeal of Fever Hospital MDO in a private hospital is still fresh in memory, a similar incident, featuring another doctor and suffering at the hands of a corporate hospital came to light on Wednesday. A lady doctor, Vijaya Kesari, in a selfie video that is going viral on social media, accused the staff and management of AIG Hospital of forcefully conducting medical tests and looking to fleece her and her father with hefty bills. The doctor alleged that she and her father were admitted by the hospital on the grounds that they tested positive for coronavirus and as part of their fleecing bid, all fraudulent service charges are being levied on them.

"Initially, my father was admitted to the hospital for an illness. Later, the hospital staff have told us that both of us, me and my father, have tested positive for coronavirus," she said.

She went on to narrate her harrowing experience in the selfie video taken from right inside the hospital. She said, "In all the bills, they have shown that I was given oxygen but the truth is I was never given any oxygen. A lot of additional charges have been added to the bill. When I questioned them about the same, they have been trying to discharge us immediately. They want to squeeze a lot of money from us using hefty bills. We are going through a nightmare for the past 14 days. I have no idea what to do now."

The woman was seen in the selfie video desperately appealing to Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender to come to her rescue and bail her out of this mess created by the private hospital. As usual, the selfie video stoked widespread anger on social media with netizens demanding stern action against the hospital. The hospital was yet to respond to the allegation.

