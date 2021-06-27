PV Narasimha Rao's Birth Centenary Celebrations To Conclude Tommorrow

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will be the chief guests at the concluding ceremony of the centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao to be held tomorrow on June 28. TRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao, along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials, had reviewed the arrangements for the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations.

The function will be held at 11.30 am on Monday at PV Gnana Bhoomi on PVNR Marg on the Necklace Road in the city.

According to sources, Telangana Government would unveil the statue of the former prime minister at Necklace Road. In addition, the TRS Government has recently taken a decision to rename necklace road as PV Narsimha Rao Marg. Also, nine books written on the life of the former Prime Minister would be unveiled on that day.

The programme will be attended by the TRS Ministers and family members of the late leader, including his daughter Vani Surabhi who was recently elected as TRS MLC. PV Narasimha Rao’s services to the nations who was an acclaimed polyglot, prolific writer and the architect of the new economic reforms in the country will also be recalled by leaders as part of the programme.

The programme will be hosted by the State government adviser KV Ramanachary and the PV centenary Celebrations Committee Chairman, MP K Keshava Rao will deliver the welcome address.

It may be recollected on the 28th of June 2020, Chief Minister KCR launched yearlong centenary celebrations of the late PV Narasimha Rao, the former Prime Minister of India. The Telangana Assembly in September last year adopted a resolution asking the Centre to confer the prestigious Bharat Ratna award -- India's highest civil honour on the former Prime Minister. The government tabled the resolution which demanded that the former Prime Minister, who belongs to Telangana, be honoured posthumously. The PV Narasimha Rao Expressway foundation stone was laid by the former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy during his tenure.The 11.6 km long elevated road connecting the Hyderabad International Airport with Mehdipatnam was opened to traffic on 19th October 2009.

