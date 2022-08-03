Puvvada Ajay Kumar Meets Chandrababu, Know The Reason

Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday met former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu. Ajay Kumar went to Chandrababu's residence at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The minister invited Chandrababu for the wedding of the former's son which is going to take place on August 20.

Puvvada Ajay, who belongs to Chandrababu's community is one of the strongest leaders in the united Khammam district. He started his political career with the YSRCP and after the bifurcation of the state, Ajay joined the Congress party. In 2014, he was elected as an MLA on the party's ticket. Later, he joined the TRS and contested in the 2018 elections and won. Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who contested from Paleru in that election, was defeated and Puvvada became the minister. The minister shares a close relationship with Telangana IT Minister KTR.

