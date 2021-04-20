Puvvada’s Wife Out Of Khammam Mayoral Race

Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s wife Puvvada Vasantha Laxmi dropped from nomination from Khammam mayor post.

The minister said that being a follower of the BrahmaKumari’s ideology, she is following a different path and she was not interested in politics”. He said she will not contest for Khammam Municipal Corporation Division.

Adding to this, Ajay Kumar said, “people of Khammam will vote for TRS” The development activities are speeding up in the city and it has become a hot topic among the citizens. Meanwhile, Lawyer Vasantha Laxmi filed her nomination for the 20th ward two days ago, without any rally and procession.

It is known that Khammam Mayor Post was reserved for general women but the TRS leaders promised to give the post to the Kamma category.