Pushpak Passengers Can Travel Free Of Cost For Two Hours

Good news for the passengers who are traveling from the airport to the other parts of the city on Pushpak buses. Passengers can travel free of cost for two hours from the time of taking the ticket in the Pushpak at the airport. RTC has come up with an innovative idea to increase the passenger capacity in the Pushpak buses plying from Shamshabad International Airport to different parts of the city. This facility will be available in another week or ten days.

Currently, 39 Pushpak buses are plying from JNTU, Paryatak Bhavan, Secunderabad, etc. to the airport on different routes. These buses are available round the clock to cater to the needs of the passengers. Buses coming from the airport to the city are having 70 percent occupancy. But, there is only 25 to 30 percent occupancy in the buses which are going to the airport from the city.

Most of the people book cabs according to their flight timings. So, the RTC officials have taken measures to see that all the Pushpak buses run on time. A special QR code is available in the Pushpak buses so that the passengers can give their feedback on Pushpak services.

More than 190 national flight services and over 30 international flight services are available from Hyderabad. Around 40,000 to 50,000 passengers travel a day. But, the number of people using Pushpak service is limited to just 5,000. The RTC officials want to increase the passenger occupancy to 10,000.

Also Read: Vansasthalipuram: Police Likely To Seek Custody Of Bank Of Baroda Cashier Again