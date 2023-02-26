Punjab to Take Lessons From Telangana's Mission Kakatiya Scheme

To inspect the Mission Kakatiya ponds, check dams, and underground water recharging technologies used in Telangana, a group of three from the Punjab Agricultural University will travel to the state. The crew is scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on February 28 and explore several water bodies covered by Mission Kakatiya on March 1 and 2.

Dr. Manmohanjit Singh, director of the Regional Research Station (RRS) at Ballowal Saunkhri, will serve as the team's leader. He would go with Dr. Sanjay Satpute and Dr. Abrar Yousuf, specialists in soil and water engineering.

In order to better understand the artificial recharge structures created by the Irrigation department and the Pandavula Cheruvu in the Gajwel constituency, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann visited the Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir and check-dams built at Erravalli on February 16. He also studied the tank restoration projects carried out under Mission Kakatiya. After his return to Punjab, he met with representatives of the Punjab Agricultural University and gave them instructions to research and report on the Mission Kakatiya program in Telangana as well as the State's development of multi-level water resources.

The three-person team is in the State on the Chief Minister of Punjab's instruction to examine the outcomes of the Mission Kakatiya program's implementation there. Officials from the Department of Irrigation and Ground Water are preparing for their arrival.

State Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar stated that the Punjab team will be led to two to three districts where the Mission Kakatiya program has been successfully executed and people have received the benefits.