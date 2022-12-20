Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Visit Hyderabad to Woo Investors

In order to further propel industrial growth in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday started his two-day tour to Chennai and Hyderabad to woo the industrial giants for investment.

He will also be having interactive meetings with captains of industry in Hyderabad on December 20. The chief minister will also be extending the invitation to the industrialists for the Investment Summit to be organised by the Punjab government on February 23 and 24 in Mohali.

He is also likely to meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan.

