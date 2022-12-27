HYDERABAD: The ongoing dowry harassment case related to the grandson of the popular sweet mart owner late G. Pulla Reddy- G Eknath Reddy and his family has reached the President of India Droupadi Murmu, after his estranged wife Pragnya Reddy wrote to her about the case. President Draupadi Murmu is in Hyderabad for her winter sojourn and had several events lined up as part of her stay here.

Pragnya in her email to the President explained her ordeal and demanded justice. She mentioned in the mail that if the President visited the Narayanamma Engineering College for Women ( which is part of her schedule on the 29th of this month) there was a danger of the family including her father-in-law G Raghava Reddy to turn the case in their favor with her visit. The letter went viral on social media on Monday.

Pragnya brought to the attention of the President that along with Raghava Reddy, his wife Bharthi Reddy, daughter Srividya Reddy and others have been harassing her and her daughter for two years. She mentioned that they even tried to kill them and tortured her for dowry. She also mentioned that a wall was built outside their room at night to prevent them from leaving the house. The victim said that they were not merely accusations but the matter was now in court and the Judge had also expressed his anger over the episode and ordered for the wall to be demolished.

She mentioned that cases were already registered against the family in the Punjagutta Police Station and accused Raghava Reddy of using his authority to threaten them and influence the investigating agencies.

In the background of these developments, she expressed concern that the President’s visit to G. Narayanamma Engineering College (which is run by the G Pulla Reddy educational trust) on the 29th of this month will further embolden him and there was a danger of using her visit to turn the case in their favour and they could further harass her and influence the investigating agencies. Pragnya attached a video of officials removing the wall outside the room as per court orders in her email to the President.

Also Read: Court Issues Notices To G Pulla Reddy’s Grandson In Dowry Harassment Case