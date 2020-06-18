HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday came up with a slew of suggestions related to COVID-19 care to the state government. It asked the state government to include key information related to COVID-19 in its daily medical bulletins. It also suggested listing out of ward-wise COVID-19 cases within the GHMC limits. These details should be provided to the colony associations, it said. Recalling the suggestions of the Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct rapid antigen tests for COVID-19, the high court directed the state government to consider the guidelines of the premier medical research institute. ICMR guidelines stated that the primary contacts of Coronavirus-affected persons should be tested even if they do not have any symptoms.

On Thursday, Public Health Director Srinivasa Rao and Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Raja Rao appeared before the high court complying with its directions on Wednesday.

Public health director Srinivasa Rao informed the court that 79 doctors in the state have been infected with the coronavirus. The trials for plasma therapy and clinical trials of antiviral drugs are being conducted at the COVID-19-designated Gandhi Hospital, he said.

While directing the government to conduct more COVID-19 tests in the state, the Telangana High Court said that the state has to publicise adequately to send out the message that 54 hospitals are providing treatment for COVID-19 besides Gandhi Hospital. It has also directed the government to provide sufficient PPE kits to policemen along with the medical staff. The shift system made available to the Gandhi Hospital should also be made applicable to doctors in other government hospitals, the HC said.

The High Court also asked the government to explain why mobile laboratories cannot be organised. Later, the hearing on the matter was adjourned to June 29.

