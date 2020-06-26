HYDERABAD: Employees of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Telangana staged a demonstration on Friday against the Central government's decision to privatise coal mining. The protesting employees burnt effigies of the central government opposing the decision.

Leaders of Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TGBKS) who are carrying out the agitation, held meetings in several districts where the mines are located. They demonstrated how the privatisation of coal mines would affect the workers.



The employees shouted slogans demanding Centre to stop auction of coal mines immediately.

"The protests will continue until the decision of privatising coal mines is withdrawn," said one of the leaders.

Later in the day, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party members burnt effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while protesting against the privatization of coal mines at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad.

It is worthy to note that Singareni Collieries in Telangana is one of the most profitable government companies.