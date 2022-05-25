Protest Against Construction of Ramnagar-Bagh Lingampally Flyover in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Residents of proposed Ramnagar-Bagh Lingampally flyover stretch are up in arms against its construction saying its a waste of public exchequer funds. The local people staged a dharna outside the office of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday and demanded the civic body to shelve the plan of construction of a flyover in the area.

They said Ramnagar-Bagh Lingampally stretch has no major traffic congestion issues and constructing a flyover here would be a colossal waste of public funds. The residents have appealed to the Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MA&UD) KT Rama Rao to cancel the construction of Ramnagar-Bagh Lingampally flyover. They even threatened to hit the streets if the government goes ahead with the plan.

It may be recalled here that the MA&UD minister had laid the foundation for the construction of a second level three-lane bi-directional flyover from Ram Nagar to Baghlingampally. Unlike the conventional flyovers, it is proposed to be a steel construction. The steel flyover is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 76 crore. The construction of flyover is being taken up under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).