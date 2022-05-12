Prostitution Racket Busted In Miyapur, 2 Held

HYDERABAD: Miyapur police raided an apartment in Gokul plots and busted a prostitution gang on Wednesday night.

According to SI Yadagiri Rao, around 7:30 pm on Wednesday night, based on the credible information that prostitution has been organised at Flat no. 501 in Adarsha Nilayam apartment at Miyapur, the police had raided the apartment.

While the organiser Prabhakar Reddy was on the run, V Balu (37), a resident of Ambagiri village in Mahabubnagar district and A Krishna (46) from Chilakamarri in Rangareddy district were arrested and the other two women, who were caught in the raid were sent to rescue home, the police said.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway, the police added.

