Prophet Remarks: Raja Singh Re-arrested, Hyd Police May Invoke PD Act Against MLA

Hyderabad: Amid ongoing protests in parts of Hyderabad over the suspended BJP leader’s alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammed, Gosha Mahal MLA T Raja Singh, who was out on bail, was arrested again from his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Hyderabad police is likely to file a petition before a Sessions Court challenging the bail of suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh. Sources said the city may slap PD Act (Preventive Detention Act) on Raja Singh. Under this act, the accused can be kept locked in jail for at least one year.

#WATCH | Telangana police arrests suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh from his residence in Hyderabad for his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Massive protests had taken place on August 23, against the leader for his alleged statement. pic.twitter.com/DvfrFAZE8Y — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

As the massive protest continues in the old city of Hyderabad, security near Charminar and several sensitive areas has been strengthened. A huge crowd of protesters gathered at Shahalibanda area demanding the arrest of the BJP MLA. The police took the situation under control after lathi-charge and dispersed the protesters.

Meanwhile, the Shahinayatgunj and Mangalhaat police on Thursday issued notices to suspended BJP MLA in old cases related to hate-speeches. The cases were filed against him earlier this year in April. Raja SIngh was given a notice under Section 41 of the CrPC (to be given prior to arrest).

BJP MLA #TRajaSingh issued a video statement after fresh notices were served to him.‘’Minister #KTR, Home Minister Mahmud Ali, #AsaduddinOwaisi is responsible for creating a communal situation in #Hyderabad’’ said Police planning to arrest him again and he is ‘’ready’ #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/E0D0p2ftqL — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) August 25, 2022

The Gosha Mahal legislator has also been booked under sections like 153-A, 188, 295-A, 298, 505(1)(B)(C), 505(2), 506, 504, etc of the IPC in eight different cases. The suspended BJP leader was arrested and released on Tuesday after a lower court did not accept the police’s remand due to a legal glitch. Raja Singh was given bail in a case booked against him earlier for making derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad on August 22.