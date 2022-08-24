Hyderabad: In view of the suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh’s alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad, the people's anger against Raja Singh is palpable as the older parts of city continued to be tense on Wednesday.

Around 30 persons who were protesting against the objectionable remarks of Raja Singh at Shah Ali Banda crossroads since last midnight were taken into custody and shifted to the Kanchanbagh police station.

All the protestors who have been protesting since last night against Raja Singh’s release arrested by police and shifting them to Kanchanbagh Police Station. pic.twitter.com/YZ7Vy3ArRQ — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) August 24, 2022

Tension simmers in areas like Shah Ali Banda, Moghulpura and Charminar as people continue to protest against the suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh. Hyderabad police carried out a flag march in the city to maintain law and order.

Despite the presence of huge police posse in several pockets and sensitive localities, shops and business establishments remained shut down. Due to the volatile situation, senior police officials were camping in communally sensitive areas of Shah Ali Banda, Charminar, Moosa Bowli, Gosha Mahal, Mangalhat and Saidabad.

Telangana Police carried out a flag march in Hyderabad, as protest erupts in the city against suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh over his alleged comment on Prophet Muhammad pic.twitter.com/WhqqpS1Tag — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the advocate Karuna Sagar, who represented suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh in the court, claimed on Wednesday that he received threatening calls from unknown numbers. He said some people from Dubai made threatening calls to him from unknown numbers. Sagar also said the unidentified callers blame him for Raja Singh’s bail on Tuesday in connection with his alleged comments on Prophet Muhammad. Karuna Sagar said he will not be cowed down by the threat calls. He said he will approach the police and file a case against the unidentified callers.

Also Read: AIMIM Writes to Telangana Assembly Speaker to Expel BJP MLA Raja Singh

It may be noted here that the BJP legislator T Raja Singh was arrested on Tuesday after a case was lodged against him over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad. He had uploaded a video on YouTube making derogatory remarks against the Prophet of Islam and targeted the stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. The suspended BJP leader was granted bail by the Nampally court within hours of his arrest after the court returned his remand and ordered his release.

