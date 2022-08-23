Prophet Muhammad Remarks: Nampally Court  Grants Bail to BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh released on bail within hours of arrest over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad in a YouTube video on Monday night.

The Nampally Court had returned the remand application for the suspended BJP leader and ordered his release. The court noted that section 41 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was not followed during the arrest.

Tense situation prevailed at Nampally Court when Raja Singh was being produced before the court on Tuesday evening as both BJP and MIM activists raised slogans in favour and against the Gosha Mahal MLA.

The activists from both political parties had gathered in large numbers outside the court. Raja Singh was taken to the Nampally Court from Bollarum police station amid tight security. As the political parties workers raised slogans, the police resorted to lathi-charge and dispersed them.

Earlier in the day, the BJP legislator T Raja Singh was arrested after a case was lodged against him over alleged derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad. He had uploaded a video on YouTube making derogatory remarks against the Prophet of Islam and targeted the stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

