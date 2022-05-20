Promote the Progress of the Nation: Minister KTR to Indian Diaspora

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KTR on Friday addressed the Indian Diaspora and India & UK-based industrialists at a meeting organised by the UK Consul General office at the Nehru Centre in London. KTR stated that India needs revolutionary policies and governance reforms to compete with the world and move forward. He added that the young population of the country is the biggest asset and advantage which no other country has.

He opined that the country will see faster progress by creating an investment-friendly environment for global firms, which will further create jobs and improve international relations. He highlighted the policies and progress of Telangana State.

The state minister stated that Telangana is today a role model for the country. He explained the journey of Telangana state since its formation and mentioned how the State has overcome the crisis and has now grown into a favourite destination for global investments under the leadership of CM KCR. He added that the Telangana government’s friendly industrial policies played a crucial role in attracting investments.

During the session, KTR stated that the prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was constructed in a short span and that it became a game-changer for Telangana farmers. The Minister stated that the achievements of Telangana should be considered as the achievements of India and needed to be shared with the world. He appealed to the Indian Diaspora to promote the progress of the nation.

KTR shared his views in response to questions from those present at the conference on several issues such as education, employment, current political developments in the country, and economic development. He received a standing ovation at the end of the speech. India’s Deputy High Commissioner to London Sujit Ghosh, The Nehru Centre Director Amish Tripathi, and UK Deputy High Commissioner to AP and Telangana Andrew Fleming participated in the conference.

