Promised Job in Kuwait by Amalapuram Agent, Telangana Woman Deported From Muscat For Forged Visa

Stories of people going abroad to earn some extra money and provide for their families is not unheard of. In small towns, villages, and even cities, people look for opportunities in other countries so they can earn more and better manage their situation. The rising unemployment rate in the country doesn't make the situation any easier. At times, they succeed in chasing their dreams and coming out victorious. However, for the unfortunate few, the path is not all that rosy. In fact, even landing a job is a herculean task. Yet even when they think they are closer to reaching their goal, there can be a major roadblock. Worse, they may even land in a soup for no fault of theirs. The women, struggle is harder as they really have to have strong will power to reach there.

Here's one such classic case. A single mother was looking for greener pastures to provide decent education to her only son. The woman tried hard to make ends meet. She then decided to go abroad so she could earn big money and support her child. She dreamed of giving all comforts to her child. But little did she know that it would take her to a place she could not even have imagined.

We have heard of women being trafficked and taken to the gulf countries promising hefty pay cheques and later they don't know what they signed up for. They are taken to the remotest areas where they will be asked to work for 14 and 18 hours a day. After work, the owners who hired them would promise to deposit the money into their bank accounts, but the outcome is far from real. There have been cases where the employers neither pays them nor allow them to talk to family. If the worker turns against the employer, then their passports would be snatched away and they would be put under house arrest.

Vijayalakshmi (40), a resident of Kothagudem in Telangana, became the sole breadwinner of the family after losing her husband. Her mother is a flower vendor and her son pursuing his intermediate course. She was told she could earn decent pay with free food and accommodation if she was willing to be a nanny and babysit in the Gulf.

So with the help of a travel agent, Vijayalakshmi flew down to Muscat. However, she was stopped by the airport officials in Oman because the expiry date on her visa had been forged by the agency. She was sent to Kochi and later remanded in Ernakulam Police Station as the courts in Kerala are now shut for Oman. The police believe that it was malpractice done by the agent.

Now, the woman is stuck in the jail has to wait till the court hearing. Meanwhile, her only son is inconsolable and waiting for her to come back.

Despite the Indian government's continuous efforts to caution against blindly trusting agents, many people still get trapped.