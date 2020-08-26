Prof. Kodandaram Looking To Bounce Back With MLC Elections?

Remember Prof. Kodandaram? He was the chief of the Joint Action Committee during the Telangana agitation and has led from the front. Post the formation of Telangana, he has faded into oblivion and his party proved to be a non-starter. Now, if the latest reports are any indication, he is trying hard to bounce back.

Yes. Sources say that Kodandaram wants to fight for the Graduates Constituency MLC elections from Karimnagar-Warangal-Khammam seat. He is said to be meeting people and seeking their support. If all goes well, he would file his nomination papers and the non-BJP opposition might even back him.

He wants to enter the council and take on KCR. As JAC convener Kodandaram played a pivotal role in the formation of Telangana. However, soon after the formation of Telangana, he fell out with KCR and formed Telangana Jana Samiti. It proved to be a non-strarter and he had literally faded into oblivion since then.

Now, he feels that time is ripe for him to enter electoral politics and enter the council. In the council, he hopes to emerge as a strong voice against the TRS and KCR. Will lady luck smile on him this time? Let’s wait and see how things pan out.