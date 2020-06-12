HYDERABAD: Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao released 'Telangana Thalli ' Prayer song, written by Professor Pulikonda Subba Chary, the father of popular star, Priyadarshi, at Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday. KTR also unveiled a Telugu-English dictionary written by Pulikonda Subba Chary. Besides Priyadarshi's father, his other family members were also present on this occasion. KTR appreciated Subba Chary and said that the lyrics of the song, 'Telangana Thalli' are so meaningful and heart-touching. The song celebrates the life, culture, tradition and history of Telangana. Dr B Radha composed music for the song whereas Kalpana, Harini, Sri Sai Charan, and Sri Krishna Chaitanya gave their vocals for the song. Later, Priyadarshi took to his micro-blogging site account and thanked KTR profusely for sparing his precious time to release the song and dictionary. He also expressed his gratitude to KTR for encouraging poets and scholars of the state.

Priyadarshi Pulikonda, who made his Tollywood debut with the Vijay Devarakonda-starrer 'Pellichupulu', has been a regular presence in many films thereafter. While his performance in 'Pellichoopulu' grabbed the attention of the Telugu film industry, he was also successful later on in essaying roles as a supporting actor. He also bagged a few film awards which stand testimony to his talent in making the new-age comedy laced with the Telangana dialect work brilliantly on the silver screen.

While playing comic cameos, Priyadarshi also played the lead role in 'Mallesham', a film based on the life story of a rural innovator Chintakindi Mallesham. The biopic brought to the fore the life of a Class-6 school dropout who later goes on to revolutionise the weaving industry by creating 'Asu Machine'.

Priyadarshi and Ananya Nagalla acted in the lead roles in the film. The film was jointly bankrolled by Sri Adhikari and Raj Rachakonda, who also directed it, and Venkat Siddareddy.