Private Hospitals Wait to Restock Covid Vaccines

The centre announced that Covid-19 booster doses will now be available for everyone above 18 years of age from April 10, at private hospitals. All those who are aged 18 or above and have completed nine months after taking the second dose would be eligible for the booster dose.

The private hospitals in Hyderabad said that they have between 3,000 and 6,000 vials of vaccine with them for rollout. According to the reports, people are not showing less interest to take the precautionary dose. So, the private hospital management has said that they will re-stock only when the existing stocks are complete. On April 10th, none of the famous hospitals have started the booster dose drive. It is said that they are planning to start the booster dose from Monday.

According to the reports, 2.32 crore people have completed the second dose. Out of them, only 10 lakh have completed the second dose.

Also Read: Telangana CM KCR Starts Day Long Protest In Delhi Over Paddy Procurement Issue