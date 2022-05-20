Prices of Tomatoes and Chicken in Telangana Skyrockets

Generally, in summers, the cost of broiler chicken increases. Now, due to different factors, there is a sharp rise in the meat price. In Telangana, the skinless broiler chicken costs Rs. 300 while the cost of normal chicken is Rs. 260. There is an increase in the cost of chicken after the end of the Ramadan fasting period. High feed costs and the rise in the death of birds during summer are the main reasons for the increase in the cost of chicken.

Now, coming to tomatoes, the cost of tomatoes is also high. The cultivation of tomatoes decreased in Telangana. According to the reports, earlier 9000 boxes of tomatoes used to come in the wholesale markets but now the number decreased to 3000. Due to less supply of tomatoes, the cost of tomatoes increased from Rs. 15 to Rs. 20 per kg to Rs. 80 to Rs. 90 per kg.

