Prez To Arrive In Hyderabad On February 13, Traffic Restrictions In Place

President Ramnath Kovind is going to visit Hyderabad on February 13. He will take part in the Sri Ramanujacharya Sahasrabdi Samoroham being conducted at Chinna Jeeyar Swami Ashram in Muchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday conducted a review meeting with the heads of various departments at the BRKR Bhavan and got the information on the arrangements to be made for the President's visit to Hyderabad.

He directed the officials of R&B to ensure a smooth flow of traffic to Muchintal. He also directed the officials of electricity to ensure 24-hour power supply. He further told the officials to coordinate with each other so that there won't be any problems.

The Hyderabad traffic police would impose restrictions on the movement of vehicles to regulate traffic for the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind on February 13.

Special Chief Secretary for energy Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretary for home Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary for GAD political Vikas Raj, Secretary for HM&FW S.A.M.Rizvi, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V.Anand, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, Hyderabad Collector Sharman, Ranga Reddy Collector, Amoy Kumar, Medak collector S. Harish and other officials attended the meeting.

