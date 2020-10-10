A Prestige Issue For Harish Rao

The Dubbak bypoll is fast turning out into a Harish Rao vs all contest. All the rival parties in the fray in Dubbak are targeting TRS Minister and KCR’s nephew Harish Rao, who is incharge of the TRS campaign.

Harish Rao has taken this as a personal prestige issue and has been campaigning incessantly in the Dubbak assembly constituency. He is invoking his long association with Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, whose untimely death, necessitated the bypoll and is talking of his memories with the constituency. Harish Rao has been meeting the leaders from the constituency and is directing the campaign personally.

He is also making various key villages in the Dubbak constituency to pass unanimous resolutions saying that the whole village would vote for TRS candidate Solipeta Sujatha, wife of the deceased MLA.

Interestingly, this is the second bypoll to the assembly after the TRS took reins of power. The first was the Huzurnagar bypoll, which the Congress had won with a comfortable majority. The result at Dubbak would be seen as a barometer of TRS government’s popularity.