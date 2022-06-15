Presidential Polls: TRS, AAP May Skip Opposition Meet Conducted By WB CM Mamata

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may skip the meeting of the opposition parties called by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue of Presidential elections which are going to be held on July 18, 2022.

According to the reports, TRS is not in a mood to share a platform with Congress; The AAP also said that it would consider the issue only after the candidate for the upcoming Presidential election is declared.

Mamata Banerjee came to Delhi on Tuesday and met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence. It is said that Mamata Banerjee asked Sharad Pawar to be the opposition nominee for presidential polls. However, Sharad Pawar has declined the offer.

It is all known knowledge that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee wrote to 22 opposition leaders and chief ministers and urged them to attend the meeting on June 15 at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. Non-BJP parties, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, were requested to attend the meeting.

