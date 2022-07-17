Presidential Polls: Stage is Set for Polling on Monday, Observer Dwivedi Visits Telangana Assembly 

Hyderabad: As the stage is set for the Presidential election on July 18, Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, who has been appointed as ‘Observer’ for the state of Telangana, visited the Legislative Assembly on Sunday here.

According to a press release by Telangana Legislature Secretariat, the Observer visited the polling station and store room situated on the first floor of the Assembly building. Dwivedi also interacted with Telangana Legislature Secretary Dr V Narasimha Charyulu, Presiding Officer Ch. Upender Reddy and Assistant returning officer VN Prasanna Kumari.

All arrangements have been made for holding the 16th Presidential election on Monday. Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj told reporters on Saturday that two voting compartments have been readied to cast votes at Committee Hall No. 1 in the Assembly Buildings.

The Chief Electoral Officer further said that 119 MLAs from Telangana and one MLA from Kandukur constituency in Andhra Pradesh would cast their votes at Hyderabad. He added that the Commission has supplied particular pens which will be given to the electors alongwith the ballot paper in the polling station. Marking the ballot only with any other pen shall lead to invalidation of the vote at the time of counting, the Chief Electoral Officer concluded.