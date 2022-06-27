Presidential Poll: TRS Supports Yashwant Sinha, KTR, Other Leaders Present At Nomination

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday, June 27, announced that CM K Chandrashekar Rao will support the joint Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential Polls.

He took to his Twitter and wrote, "President of TRS Sri KCR Garu has decided to extend support to the candidature of Sri Yashwant Sinha Ji in the election for President of India. Along with our Members of Parliament, I will be representing the TRS at the nomination today." Here is the tweet.

President of @trspartyonline Sri KCR Garu has decided to extend support to the candidature of Sri @YashwantSinha Ji in the election for President of India Along with our Members of Parliament, I will be representing the TRS at the nomination today — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 27, 2022

KTR along with other leaders left for New Delhi to represent the party in supporting the candidature of Yashwant Sinha when he files nomination in the Presidential election on behalf of the combined Opposition in New Delhi on Monday.

Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition Presidential candidate, filed his nomination today in the presence of several opposition leaders. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, Farooq Abdullah from the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, RLD's Jayant Sinha, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, DMK's A Raja, CPI's D Raja, and Telangana Minister and TRS leader KT Rama Rao were among the opposition leaders present at the Parliament house while Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination as the consensus candidate from 14 opposition parties.

