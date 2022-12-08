President Murmu to Visit Yadadri on December 29

As part of the annual southern sojourn,President Droupadi Murmu will be on a 3-day visit to Hyderabad from December 28 to 30.

President Murmu will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam, her official retreat at Bolarum in Secunderabad Cantonment. This will be her first visit to Telangana after she became President of India.

According to the sources, she will be visiting Hyderabad on December 28.

On December 29, the President will visit Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and offer prayers.