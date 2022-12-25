President Murmu to Begin her 5-day Southern Sojourn from Dec 26

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive here on Monday, December 26 as part of her five-day Southern sojourn, a tradition started during the mid-1950s by the first President of India Rajendra Prasad. She will leave for Delhi on December 30.

The President will reach Begumpet Airport from Delhi by a special flight on Monday and will stay at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Bolarum during her visit to Hyderabad. Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will likely welcome Murmu at the airport.

During her five-day stay in Hyderabad, President Murmu will visit Srisailam, a temple town in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district where she is likely to be received by AP Governor Biswabhishan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She will also visit Ramappa, a UNESCO heritage site in Mulugu district and Bhadrachalam temples in Telangana.

On December 26, Murmu will visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad where she will interact with the Officer Trainees of Indian Police Service of 74th Regular Recruit Batch and Foreign Officers from Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Mauritius.

In view of President Murmu’s visit, the Hyderabad police have announced restrictions and traffic diversions on certain routes starting from December 26 to December 30 in the city.

