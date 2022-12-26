President Draupadi Murmu to Arrive in Hyderabad Today

President Draupadi Murmu will arrive in Hyderabad for a five-day southern sojourn on Monday. She will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum till December 30.

This is Murmu’s first visit to Hyderabad as President. Also, she will be resuming the President’s annual sojourn to the city after a gap of two years due to COVID. The President will reach Hakimpet Air Force Station in the morning and fly to Srisailam after a brief stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam to offer prayers at the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. She will return to Hyderabad at 4.15 p.m.

Her programmes in the city in five days include visits to Keshav Memorial School at Narayanguda in the morning and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy at Shivrampally in the afternoon of December 27 to interact with students, IPS trainees and faculty respectively at the two institutions.

On December 28, she will fly to Bhadrachalam temple in the morning and Ramappa temple in the afternoon. She will visit G. Narayanamma College of Engineering for Women at Shaikpet to interact with students and teachers on December 29. In the evening on the same day, she will visit the statue of Ramanujacharya at Muchintal.

On December 30, she will address a meeting of Anganwadi and ASHA workers at Kanha Peace Park in Rangareddy district. She will also launch the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramachandra Mission founder, Ramachandra Maharaj by unveiling ‘Har dil dhyan, Har din dhyan’ plaque at the same venue to mark the occasion. Her tour will culminate with the traditional lunch in her honour at Raj Bhavan before flying back to Delhi.

She will host a lunch at Rashtrapati Nilayam ( for ‘veera naris’ and select gathering) before leaving for New Delhi.

The police have made strict arrangements on roads leading to Rashtrapati Nilayam and announced several traffic diversions on routes she will travel in the city. The six buildings inside the Rashtrapati Nilayam and fourteen others outside were spruced up. The 90 acre campus was beautifully landscaped and dotted with gardens.

