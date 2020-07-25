Pregnant women had a harrowing time crossing a rivulet because of flash floods. Two incidents took place in different places. In one of the incidents, a pregnant woman was carried on shoulders by the family members through the swollen river after the brige in the area got washed away due to heavy rains.

According to the reports, the woman who was in her eight month of pregnancy was carried on the shoulders with much difficulty to reach a hospital in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in Telangana. The woman reached the hospital and her condition is stable.

Due to the continuous rains, many lakes are overflowing in the district and people are facing a lot of difficulty. The transportation between villages has been hindered as Kinnerasani, Mallanna Vagu, Edu Melikala vagu are overflowing. Reports say that the woman named Nunawat Mamata had to visit a government hospital at Gundala Mandal. Left with no option, they carried her on their shoulders.

In another incident, an eight months pregnant woman forced to cross the river with the help of her family members to reach the hospital at Gundala Allapalli village of Khammam district, in Telangana. Here is the video.