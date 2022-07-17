Praveen Kumar: TRS Govt Pays No Heed To Student Problems, Demands Probe Into Food Poisoning At IIIT Basar

BSP State president RS Praveen Kumar criticised Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state and further stated that the pink party is in exit mode. He said that the government is not paying heed to the problems of the people of the state and is also not addressing the problems being faced by the students.

Praveen Kumar dared CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT) at Basara in the Nirmal district. He also demanded the immediate removal of the Minister for Education.

He visited the students of RGUKT who are undergoing treatment at Nizamabad Government Hospital on Saturday and interacted with them. "The students of IIIT Basara held protests for more than two weeks demanding the removal of food contractor and visit of KCR to the campus. The government has appointed a director just for name sake instead of addressing their demands. The students are in serious condition due to the inaction of the government." said, Praveen Kumar.

He also further stated that the condition of most of educational institutions in the state is pathetic.

It is all known knowledge around 100 students of the RGUKT in Basara fell sick on Friday due to suspected food poisoning. Students complained of vomiting and loose motions after lunch at PUC-1 and PUC-2 hostels. Some of them fell unconscious.

According to the Student Governing Council (SGC) of IIIT Basar, the students who ate at two of the three messes at the institute fell sick. One mess serves 3,000 students while the other serves around 2,500 students. These two are handled by same contractor. The students were served egg fried rice for lunch at the two hostels. The food was prepared at the same place.

“After lunch, students started feeling gentle stomach ache. Soon by evening, many have started to experience dizziness. A large set of students have vomitted and fainted in various places in hostel rooms. Few have experienced shortness of breath,” the SGC said in a series of tweets.

“Immediately, all the students who are serious are admitted in the hospital. Some are sent to nearby PHC for additional treatment. Checkup and medication is being done at the hostel gate for students in parallel,” the student council said. The council added that it is not yet known what exactly caused the bout of food poisoning.

The incident was reported, less than a month after students had staged a week-long protest demanding better quality food, drinking water and other amenities at the institute.