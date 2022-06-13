Prathyusha Garimella's Last Rites in Hyderabad Today

Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimeella's last rites are going to be conducted in Hyderabad in the presence of family members today. She was found dead on Saturday at her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad. She committed suicide by inhaling carbon monoxide and her viscera has been sent for forensic examination. The police have sped up the investigation and are trying to find out the exact reason behind the suicide. Police suspect that she has browsed the internet for the last few weeks on painless methods of suicide.

Prathyusha was the founder of her own label named Prathyusha Garimella and used to run a fashion studio in Banjara Hills. According to the reports, 10 days ago, she called a carpenter to repair the washroom window and door to plug ventilation and ensure the chamber was airtight and police suspect that this was also a part of her suicide plan.

Prathyusha also left a suicide note in which she wrote, "She had lost interest in her designers' job and was suffering from depression." She also mentioned that she would cry alone in the dark.

Police have seized a carbon monoxide cylinder from her bedroom. Police have filed a case under provisions related to a suspicious death. The cops have seized Prathyusha's mobile, suicide letter, and CCTV footage as well.

