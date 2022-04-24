Hyderabad: Amid poll-related talks between Telangana Chief Minister and ruling TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and poll strategist Prashant Kishor, Prajashanti Party president KA Paul said Kishor had told him that the ruling TRS will not get even 30 seats in the forthcoming assembly elections.

He claimed ‘PK’ knew that TRS would have a hard time to get a majority again and therefore he was ignoring the current dispensation. Speaking to the reporters at his party office in Hyderabad, Paul said that in 2008 KCR had joined hands with him to seek support for Telangana.

However, during the 8-year rule of the TRS, the surplus budget of the state is currently Rs. 4.12 lakh crore in debt, he said. The Prajasanti Party chief criticised KCR saying earlier he wanted to make a Dalit leader as the Chief Minister and now he is planning to give the CM post to his son.

He questioned the ruling party leader about the promises he made to give jobs to each household and three acres of land to the dalit community. The Prajashanti Party leader called on the people to work towards bringing out a change in the society. He’s planning to tour every constituency to drum up people's support for his party.