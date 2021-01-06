Pranab Mukherjee Book Exposes Congress' Dubious Political Plot In Telangana: BJP

The recently released book 'Presidential Years 2012-2017' authored by former President of India and former senior congress leader has exposed the dubious political plot of Congress party regarding Telangana State formation.

Pranab Mukherjee in his book has clearly stated "I would not have allowed Telangana to be created". Pranab Mukherjee was given the responsibility to understand the seperate Telangana statehood demand and find a resolution for the same by Congress party.

The 'Pranab Mukherjee Committee' was responsible for bringing out 'Telangana Reorganization Bill' - however with his own admission in his book, it's evident neither he nor Congress party had any real intention to give Telangana, a seperate statehood.

Congress party played a political game to pacify the Telangana voters before 2014 general election, to ensure electoral wins in both Telangana & Andhra regions through tableing the Telanga Bill, which they believed will never pass in the parliament. The real intention of Congress party was to shelve the Telangana Bill after tableing it, as it doesn't have majority in both houses and exploit the seperate statehood sentiment for electoral gains.

BJP wants people of Telangana to clearly understand this political conspiracy of Congress party and how it tried to decieve the 'cause of Telangana Statehood' for its petty political expediency.

If BJP did not stick to its commitment on statehood for Telangana & support the Telangana Bill in Loksabha and Rajyasabha unconditionally, Telangana Statehood would have remained just a dream.

In retrospect, CM KCR was regularly touching Pranab Mukherjee's feet and has praised Sonia Gandhi on several occasions for no valid reason.

KCR should announce that he regretted touching Pranab's feel & praising Sonia Gandhi after the new facts are exposed through Pranab's book.

KCR should have touched the feet of Sushma Swaraj and honoured Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley for having decisively acted on Telangana State formation.

Sushma Swaraj is not 'Chinnamma' but the real 'Telangana Thalli' & Rajnath Singh, an iconic Telangana Statehood supporter, who have together led a decisive action on Telangana Statehood, by ensuring Telangana Bill is passed in both houses of the parliament, leading to the formation of Telangana State.

Congress party should respond to the statements made by Pranab Mukherjee in his book and explain to the people of Telangana, the reasons for their deciet and duplicity in dealing with the cause of Telangana Statehood, for which thousands have sacrificed their lives.