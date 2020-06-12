HYDERABAD: Taking the Green Challenge to another new level, actor Prabhas of ‘Baahubali’ fame on Thursday declared that he would adopt 1,000 acres of reserve forest and develop it. He nominated his actor-colleagues from Tollywood and Bollywood, Ramcharan, Rana Daggubati and Shraddha Kapoor to take up the unique challenge.

Prabhas, called by his fans as 'Young Rebel Star', unveiled the third phase of Green India Challenge, an initiative of Telangana Rashtra Samiti's Rajya Sabha Member J Santosh Kumar, here. He accepted the challenge thrown by his uncle (pedananna) and veteran actor Krishnam Raju and planted three saplings at his residence in the company of the MP.

Speaking on this occasion, he said he would adopt and develop 1,000 acres of reserve forest wherever the MP suggests. “I am inspired by Mr Santosh Kumar's initiative to develop Keera forest which he adopted. His passion to safeguard environment and promote afforestation has impressed me,” he said.

Prabhas gave a clarion call to everybody else to emulate the MP and hoped that his fans would take up tree plantation as a noble cause and plant crores of trees all across th two Telugu States and even elsewhere. Extending the challenge cycle, he then nominated actors Ramcharan, Rana Daggubati and Shraddha Kapoor to do their best for the cause.

TRS Member of Parliament Santosh Kumar described Prabhas as a kind-hearted person with an understanding of social issues. He shared his joy over Prabhas kick-starting the third phase of Green Challenge and expressed hope that hordes of Prabhas fans would take up the challenge. “I wish they create a green shelter for mother earth,” Santosh Kumar said.

Green India Challenge coordinator Sanjeev Raghav was also present at the sapling planting programme at Prabhas residence.

Later posting pictures and a video of the event on social media, Santosh Kumar tweeted, "Met Mr Prabhas at his residence. He's impressed after knowing about my adoption of Keesara forest and expressed his willingness to do the same at any place in the state. He's visibly elated to this idea and eager to start his job to develop."

With Prabhas himself coming forward and declaring to adopt 1,000 acres in reserve forest, the Green Challenge organisers feel they have received the biggest shot in their arm for their future endeavours. They expect fans and industry colleagues of Prabhas taking up this challenge would take this initiative to another level.