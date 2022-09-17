Prabhas BJP's Brahmastra in Telangana?

Over the last few days, BJP national leaders are busy calling on top Tollywood actors throwing hints of possibly roping in celebrities into the saffron party. There is a huge buzz in political circles stating the party is planning to bring in influential actors, who have a huge fan base into their camp ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh attended a condolence meeting held for veteran Telugu actor and former Union minister UV Krishnam Raju, who passed away last Sunday. The minister also met Raju's nephew Prabhas, a leading Tollywood actor, who became a household name across India because of his appearance in the movie—Baahubali.

This meeting gave BJP a chance to connect with Prabhas—who has a huge fan following in the two Telugu states—Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. There is a buzz in Telugu political circles that BJP is likely to rope in Prabhas for their election campaign in the upcoming elections.

Krishnam Raju had introduced Prabhas not only to the Telugu film industry, but also to the BJP. The late actor had even taken him to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. However, Prabhas has stayed away from politics and maintained a low profile till now.

Prabhas is the second Telugu top actor the BJP has sought to reach out to in the recent days. On August 21, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Tollywood Young tiger Jr NTR, the grandson of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N T Rama Rao, in Hyderabad during his day-long visit to Telangana. Junior NTR starred in Rajamouli's “RRR”.

As part of its election strategy, the BJP has set focus on Telangana where it is looking to gain ground after wins in two assembly bypolls, Huzurabad and Dubbaka and a remarkable performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Polls in the last two years.

Now, it remains to be seen if two Tollywood stars can change BJP's fortunes in Telangana. What's your view? Let us know in the comments below.

