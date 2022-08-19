Power Supply: Centre Imposed Restrictions Without Giving Notice: Transco & Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao

The Central government ordered not to buy or sell power without giving any notice, said Transco & Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao on Friday.

“We could not understand as to why the Centre barred Telangana despite a stay order from the High Court,” the officials said, adding that 20 million units of power were not drawn today because of the Centre’s decision. Power generators and discoms have power purchase agreement and as per the agreement transactions can be carried out.

“It is unfortunate that the Centre barred Telangana even after clearing dues of Rs.1,360 crore. There is no fault on the part of the State government and discoms,” they said. They added Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy reviewed the power situation on Friday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister asked the department to supply power to consumers without any difficulties.

“Due to heavy rains in the State this time, we are producing hydroelectricity to full capacity. We are producing thermal, hydel and solar power to a large extent,” they said. The department supplied 12,214 MW of power without interruption on Friday.

The department asked farmers and consumers to cooperate in case of interruption in power supply anywhere.

“Since there is a possibility of some difficulty in the supply in the next one or two days, we request consumers to cooperate with us,” officials said.

