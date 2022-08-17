Poverty, Unemployment and Communalism are India’s Challenges: Kavitha on Modi’s Parivaarvaad Comment

Joining the debate on parivaarvaad or nepotism, TRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday said that the Centre should focus on eradicating poverty, unemployment and communalism in the country instead of indulging into such debates.

“The biggest issue of the country is poverty, unemployment and communalism. Only when the political system tries to eradicate these, can India prosper. People will come out of being misled, real issues need to be focused upon,” Kavitha told ANI while responding to PM Modi's statement over ‘Parivaarvaad’ comment.

While delivering his Independence Day speech on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘parivaarvaad’ and ‘bhai bhatijaawaad’ in referring to dynastic politics and nepotism were two major challenges facing India.

The TRS leader reiterated that an equal society can only be formed when poverty, unemployment and communalism are eradicated in the country.

“The main problem in the country is Poverty, unemployment and communalism and when India can fight this and the political system that fights to eradicate these three things then an equal society can be formed, and an equal India will be made. So in India freedom should be given equally to everyone then only India can prosper. Small issues which are being shown as the big issues are misguiding people,” she added.

(With inputs from ANI)