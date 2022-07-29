Poor Response To Medical Officers' Notification Released By Telangana

Poor response to the Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) notification to fill various vacant posts of doctors in different departments of the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare department. According to the reports, only 1,000 applications were received for 969 posts since the commencement of registration for jobs on July 23.

Out of the 1,326 vacant posts notified by MHRSB, 751 posts are for Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS) in the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPHFW), 357 vacant posts of Tutors in hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), 211 CAS vacant posts in hospitals under Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) and seven posts of CAS to be filled in Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM). The last date to submit filled online applications is 5 pm on August 14, 2022.

On June 15, MHSRB withdrew 357 posts of Tutors, which will now be filled at another date based on the guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC). After the withdrawal of 357 posts of Tutors, the MHSRB will proceed with the recruitment of the remaining posts of which 751 posts of CAS are in DPHFW, 211 CAS posts in TVVP, and 7 posts of CAS in IPM.