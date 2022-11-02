Pooja Bhatt Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Filmmaker and actress Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi- led Bharat Jodo Yatra passing through Hyderabad in Telangana.

"Every day a new history is being created... Every day the number of people who love is increasing in the country," the party wrote tweeting photos and videos of Pooja Bhatt joining the yatra.

The yatra resumed from MGB Bajaj showroom, Balanagar Main Road, Hyderabad City, with Rahul Gandhi along with other Bharat Yatris continuing their walk on the 56th day of the Yatra.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Rahul Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week.

The Telangana state Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

