Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Donates Rs. 1 Crore Worth Daily Amenities To Godavari Flood Victims On KTR's B'Day

Former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday distributed basic amenities to the Godavari flood victims in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on the occasion of Telangana MAUD Minister K Taraka Rama Rao's birthday. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy visited Bhadrachalam and Burgampadu mandals and distributed basic amenities worth Rs.1 crore to 15,000 victims.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that the goods were provided as part of 'Gift A Smile' program as per KTR's call. He assured that the TRS government would surely help the flood victims.

The birthday of KTR was celebrated on a grand scale in various parts of the state. A few party leaders also extended financial aid to needy people as part of ‘Gift a Smile’ program.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao participated in KTR's birthday celebrations conducted in different areas of the town. He distributed study material to youth preparing for various competitive examinations at the district library and fruits and new clothes to the inmates of an old age home. He also planted saplings on pharmacy college premises near the municipal water filter bed.