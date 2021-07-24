Politicians, Celebrities Greet KTR

Actors, politicians, sports stars, and diplomats took to Twitter to wish Minister KTR on his birthday.

U.S. Consul General, Joel Reifman, United Kingdom's Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Andrew Fleming, and Australia High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell extended their greetings to the Minister.

Sports stars also wished the Minister on his birthday. The list includes VVS Laxman, Gutta Jwala, Pragyan Ojha, Hanuma Vihari, and a few others.

Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao, were amongst the senior leaders from Telangana who wished Minister KTR on Twitter.

Telangana Cabinet Ministers Harish Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Ch Malla Reddy, Puvvada Ajay, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Indrakaran Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, G. Jagdish Reddy, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eshwar, Mohammad Mahamood Ali extended their greetings to the Minister.

MPs Santhosh Kumar, Kavitha Maloth, BB Patil, Ranjith Reddy, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy too have wished Minister KTR on Twitter.

MLAs from across the state have taken to Twitter to wish Minister KTR. The list includes Arekapudi Gandhi, Jeevan Reddy, Gadari Kishore, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Dasari Manohar Reddy, Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Chittem Rammohan Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Haripriya Naik, Jogu Ramanna, N Diwakar Rao, Challa Dharmareddy, Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao, Sanjay Kumar, Bethi Subhash Reddy, Pailla Shekar Reddy, Patnam Narender Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Marri Janardhan Reddy, Chirumarthy Lingaiah, S Rajender Reddy, Saidi Reddy Shanampudi, Koneru Konappa, Puranam Satish, Muta Gopal, Sunke Ravishankar, Vodithala Satish Kumar, Nannapunani Narender, Mallaiah Yadav Bollam, Sayanna, Balka Suman, Aarori Ramesh and others.

MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Naveen Kumar, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy also wished Minister KTR.

The entire film industry wished KTR on Twitter. Some famous names include actors Sonu Sood, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, R. Madhavan, Naveen Polishetty, Ram Pothineni, Vennela Kishore, Kasthuri Shankar, Sandeep Kishan, Sharwanand, Bandla Ganesh, Lakshmi Manchu, Ravi Teja, Pradeep Machiraju, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Eesha Rebba, Sudheer Babu, Adivi Sesh, Manchu Vishnu.

Music Director SS Thaman and Directors Vishnu Vardhan Induri, N Shankar, Gopichand Malineni, Sampath Nandi, Kona Venkat, Hemant Madhukar, Gopi Mohan, Bobby, and many more have wished Minister on Twitter.

Minister KTR is a popular leader in Andhra Pradesh as well. The leaders who wished the Minister from Andhra Pradesh are Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh Rajiv Krishna, MPs YS Chowdary, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, CM Ramesh, MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao were amongst the many.

Leaders across the party line also wished the Minister. BJP leader Muralidharrao and Congress leader Madhu Yashki were amongst the many.

Social Activist Sunita Krishnan too extended birthday greetings to Minister KTR.

Minister KTR personally thanked everyone who wished him on his birthday.