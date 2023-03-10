Political Heat: BJP-BRS War of Words Continue

Telangana is in the grip of political heat with the elections coming up. The leader of BRS and BJP seem to be clashing over one reason or the other.

It is known that there was a war of words between the leaders of the two parties on the occasion of the by-elections in Telangana. And, it had reached a peak during the previous by-elections. After the by-elections, the BJP leaders criticized the KCR government.

Now, in a latest development, BJP leader Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy has challenged Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao. The BJP leader dared KTR to prove allegations of taking money to join the safrron party.

Here's a look at the tweet..