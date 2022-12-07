Police Issue Notice to BJP MLA Raja Singh for Provocative Post

Hyderabad: Mangalhat police issued a show cause notice to Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh for putting up an alleged communally provocative message on social media account on Tuesday, in violation of Telangana High Court orders.

“Raja Singh had put up a communally provocative message on his social media on Tuesday morning. As it is in violation of HC orders, we have issued a show cause notice to him. The post has been deleted now,” Mangalhat inspector N Ravi said. Police said he has to give his response in two days.

