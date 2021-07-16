Police to Intensify Operations Against Maoists in Telangana-Chhattisgarh Border

Telangana Police is on their toes and sure that there is no Maoist activity in the state, said Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy. It was also decided that we will intensify operations on Telangana and Chhattisgarh borders.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials and Telangana police had met and discussed various issues to deal with Maoist activity and new tactics adopted by the cadre in Chhattisgarh. Accordingly, the state police will make changes in the training modules in dealing with the ultras.

Mahendar Reddy said, “In the wake of Covid-19, five dalam members have surrendered in Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts so far. We are asking them to surrender so that they will be provided with better treatment.”

Though there is no response from senior leaders, the police officers in the districts have already met the family members of the Maoists and explained to them the need to join mainstream to get timely treatment during the pandemic.

He informed that the recruitment of cadre by Maoists was on decline and in battalion, every month, five to six persons join as candidate members and within a month five to ten persons were leaving the party without any intimation.