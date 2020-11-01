Police Constable Commits Suicide By Shooting Self With Revolver

A police constable on Sunday shot himself dead with his service gun. The incident took place at the Bank of Maharashtra office that falls under Mahankali police station limits on Sunday morning. The deceased constable was identified as Madhu of Battulapalem, Nalgonda district.

It is said that, on Saturday night, he loaded his Self Loading Rifle and shot himself in the head. Police said that, he died due to the bleeding wound. Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information and the dead body was shifted to Osmania hospital for postmortem. A case is registered by the police who are investigating the case in all the possible angles.