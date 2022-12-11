Police Break YS Sharmila's Indefinite Fast, Shifted to Hospital

The Telangana police have arrested YSRTP president YS Sharmila in the wee hours of Sunday at 1 a.m. and shifted her to Apollo hospital in Jubilee Hills.

Sharmila was on indefinite fast at the party office at Lotus Pond since Friday demanding the government to accord permission to resume her padayatra and release the arrested party activists.

Earlier on Friday, Sharmila alleged that the police were not allowing her to continue a padayatra despite her having the court’s permission.

“I am sitting here on hunger strike demanding that democracy be protected in Telangana and that I am allowed to continue my padayatra,” she had said.

