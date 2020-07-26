HYDERABAD: A 50-year-old fake baba along with his associate have been arrested by Miyapur police on Saturday for allegedly cheating the public and collecting money from them on the pretext of treating COVID-19 with his pooja, at Hafeezpet. The incident came to light when one of the victims approached police.

Miyapur police who came to know that Md Ismail is cheating people by making them believe that he is capable of curing COVID-19 and other ailments with his pooja has arrested him along with his associate Md Salim In Miyapur.

Police booked cases against Ismail for cheating public under Sec 420 of Indian Penal Code, and under the relevant sections of epidemic act for violating several lockdown rules like social distance

According to police reports, Md Ismail claimed himself as 'Corona Baba' and started collecting Rs 12,000 per person for allegedly curing coronavirus with his pooja.

Police said that Ismail has created a WhatsApp group with the name ‘Hafeezpet Darbar’ where all the regular updates about their pooja's were shared with people.

Miyapur police said that the accused has been detained for questioning.

Police raided the dargah premises on Saturday after they received a complaint from one of the victims, during the raid police found gathering of several people near the dargah to meet the corona baba for consultation.

Police have taken him into custody, and during investigation they found that Ismail had been cheating public in the name of prayers for the past four years.

Police said that the accused was in a habit of performing prayers every Friday, where people joined in large numbers for the prayers.

But after the pandemic broke, Ismail began claiming that he is capable of curing COVID-19 without any medicines.

People who came to know about this, visited him to get treated for COVID-19.

