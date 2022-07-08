Podu Land Conflict: Tension In Mancherial After Forest Officials, Tribals Clash

Tension prevailed in Koyaposhagudem of Dandepally mandal in Mancherial district on Thursday when the Forest Department officials tried to remove the eructed huts by the farmers in the disputed forest land.

The farmers were dragged and detained by the police leading to chaos at the site. A woman farmer was dragged away forcibly by the group of forest department personnel can be seen in a video which was shared on social media widely. In one video, a woman is seen trying to attack a Forest Department staff member with a stick.

Condemning the violence against tribals, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy said, 'Podu lands are now resembling battle fields. Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Nagarkurnool and Khammam districts are raging with the podu land issue constantly. KCR got votes assuring that they would give podu land title deeds and now women are being stripped and dragged away."

Also Read: Attapur: Man Commits Suicide, Loan App Agents Harassment Alleged