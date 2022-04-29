PMO Rubbishes KTR's Statements On KCR Snub to Statue Of Equality Opening

The Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Jitendra Singh on Thursday rubbished TRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao's statements on non-invite to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the statue of Equality inauguration.

Telangana IT Minister KTR in an interview said that PMO had sent a message stating that KCR shall not attend the 'Statue of Equality' inauguration. The statue of Ramanujacharya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February.

Jitendra Singh tweeted, "According to some media reports, the son of Telangana CM has claimed that PMO sent a message that Shri KCR should not be a part of PM’s programmes when he visited Hyderabad. This is patently untrue. No such message was sent by the PMO."

In another tweet, he wrote, "In fact, the CM of Telangana was expected at the events on 5th February when PM visited Hyderabad. It was the CM’s office which informed the PMO that the CM was not feeling well and hence would not be attending."

